Is Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) a good stock to buy now?

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is -93.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $6.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRTY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.4% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.4% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is -21.10% and -59.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -79.23% off its SMA200. PRTY registered -93.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.72%.

The stock witnessed a -48.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.87%, and is 10.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.41% over the week and 12.78% over the month.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $41.56M and $2.16B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.90% and -94.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.90% this year.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.22M, and float is at 109.88M with Short Float at 12.07%.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOSIN CLIFFORD,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that SOSIN CLIFFORD sold 444,375 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19.56 million shares.

Party City Holdco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) bought a total of 470,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $3.46 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.0 million shares of the PRTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) acquired 317,500 shares at an average price of $3.31 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 19,531,623 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -50.22% down over the past 12 months and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) that is -20.99% lower over the same period. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is -50.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.