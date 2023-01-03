Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:LKCO Stock Is Going Next

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) is -74.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $0.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LKCO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.67% higher than the price target low of $1.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -17.61% and -13.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing -5.08% at the moment leaves the stock -52.23% off its SMA200. LKCO registered -76.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.79%.

The stock witnessed a -10.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.43%, and is -12.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.68% over the week and 13.80% over the month.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $64.17M and $145.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.54% and -83.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.60%).

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.40% this year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 392.32M, and float is at 362.88M with Short Float at 1.28%.