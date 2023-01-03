Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is 64.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.75 and a high of $51.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MUR stock was last observed hovering at around $42.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.75% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 2.25% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.01, the stock is 0.35% and -5.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 9.15% off its SMA200. MUR registered 65.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.53%.

The stock witnessed a -8.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.29%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has around 696 employees, a market worth around $6.68B and $3.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.22 and Fwd P/E is 5.68. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.03% and -16.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.70% this year.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.45M, and float is at 146.50M with Short Float at 4.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MIRELES THOMAS J,the company’sExecutive Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that MIRELES THOMAS J sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $49.06 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39894.0 shares.

Murphy Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Hambly Eric M (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 37,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $50.38 per share for $1.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76268.0 shares of the MUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Utsch Louis W (Vice President) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $50.42 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 9,504 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 70.79% up over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is 26.41% higher over the same period. Hess Corporation (HES) is 91.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.