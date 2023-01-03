PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:PBF Stock Is Going Next

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is 214.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.81 and a high of $49.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBF stock was last observed hovering at around $41.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.9% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -51.04% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.78, the stock is 9.93% and -2.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 19.70% off its SMA200. PBF registered 213.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.01%.

The stock witnessed a 2.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.98%, and is 4.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 5.06% over the month.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has around 3418 employees, a market worth around $5.72B and $44.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.14 and Fwd P/E is 4.31. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.35% and -16.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.20% this year.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.47M, and float is at 126.10M with Short Float at 8.09%.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Paul T,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Davis Paul T sold 117,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $47.28 per share for a total of $5.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44126.0 shares.

PBF Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Barone John C (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 32,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $45.97 per share for $1.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14662.0 shares of the PBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, O Connor Thomas L (Senior Vice President) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $37.54 for $3.75 million. The insider now directly holds 80,000 shares of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 70.79% up over the past 12 months and HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) that is 58.88% higher over the same period. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is 80.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.