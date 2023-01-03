Positives for BlackBerry Limited (BB) as stock gains in recent trading

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is -65.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.17 and a high of $9.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $3.26, the stock is -21.59% and -26.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.18 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -41.51% off its SMA200. BB registered -65.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.18%.

The stock witnessed a -33.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.64%, and is -4.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) has around 3325 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $690.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.84% and -66.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 101.10% this year.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 578.95M, and float is at 570.08M with Short Float at -.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kurtz Philip S.,the company’sCLO & Corp. Secretary. SEC filings show that Kurtz Philip S. sold 1,003 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $3.49 per share for a total of $3500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4626.0 shares.

BlackBerry Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Rai Steve (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,651 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $3.49 per share for $23212.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43383.0 shares of the BB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, WHITE-IVY NITA C (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 4,422 shares at an average price of $3.48 for $15389.0. The insider now directly holds 245,887 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB).

BlackBerry Limited (BB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -39.65% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is -27.09% lower over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -4.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.