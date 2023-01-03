Positives for Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) as stock gains in recent trading

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) is -76.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $0.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is -36.99% and -44.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -4.45% at the moment leaves the stock -63.26% off its SMA200. OGEN registered -75.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.56%.

The stock witnessed a -46.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.70%, and is -32.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.20% over the week and 12.13% over the month.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $12.91M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.47% and -82.18% from its 52-week high.

Oragenics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.20% this year.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.75M, and float is at 114.29M with Short Float at 1.35%.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOSKI ROBERT C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KOSKI ROBERT C sold 140,497 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $0.18 per share for a total of $24699.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.14 million shares.

Oragenics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that KOSKI ROBERT C (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $0.17 per share for $4375.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.29 million shares of the OGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, KOSKI ROBERT C (Director) disposed off 4,503 shares at an average price of $0.17 for $788.0. The insider now directly holds 1,310,149 shares of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN).