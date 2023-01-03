QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Is Down -74.45% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is -74.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.11 and a high of $23.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $5.67, the stock is -11.68% and -20.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.99 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -48.22% off its SMA200. QS registered -75.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.60%.

The stock witnessed a -24.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.58%, and is 0.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 10.96% and -76.16% from its 52-week high.

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.30% this year.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 434.05M, and float is at 262.53M with Short Float at 22.84%.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singh Mohit,the company’sChief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Singh Mohit sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $7.56 per share for a total of $64230.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

QuantumScape Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Singh Mohit (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 6,843 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $7.51 per share for $51424.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the QS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Singh Mohit (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 10,157 shares at an average price of $7.50 for $76189.0. The insider now directly holds 276,794 shares of QuantumScape Corporation (QS).