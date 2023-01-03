Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 30.94% Upside

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) is -8.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.44 and a high of $16.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBRA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.94% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -3.58% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.43, the stock is -1.42% and -2.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -9.21% off its SMA200. SBRA registered -8.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.02%.

The stock witnessed a -3.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.26%, and is 0.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $2.88B and $595.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.04. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.65% and -25.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.40% this year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.98M, and float is at 228.02M with Short Float at 5.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 21 times.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -23.69% down over the past 12 months and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) that is -31.63% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -30.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.