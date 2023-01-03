Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -15.16% Change This Year

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is -15.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $9.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $5.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $5.26, the stock is -0.07% and 2.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -14.29% off its SMA200. SAND registered -15.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.02%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.74%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 12.52 and Fwd P/E is 52.60. Distance from 52-week low is 16.63% and -42.70% from its 52-week high.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.70% this year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.18M, and float is at 246.81M with Short Float at -.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) that is 7.27% higher over the past 12 months. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is -65.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.