Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) is -52.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $12.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SILO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $3.36, the stock is 3.94% and -5.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.36 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -47.27% off its SMA200. SILO registered -51.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.31.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.55%, and is 6.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.74% over the week and 17.55% over the month.

Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $10.68M and $0.07M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 29.23% and -73.00% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 169.20% this year.

Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.14M, and float is at 2.55M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Weisblum Eric,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Weisblum Eric bought 130 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $2.72 per share for a total of $354.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Silo Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Weisblum Eric (CEO and President) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $2.68 per share for $536.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SILO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Weisblum Eric (CEO and President) acquired 263 shares at an average price of $3.17 for $834.0. The insider now directly holds 154,524 shares of Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO).