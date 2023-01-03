Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is -60.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.24 and a high of $196.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWK stock was last observed hovering at around $75.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79%.

Currently trading at $75.12, the stock is -2.85% and -3.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -26.20% off its SMA200. SWK registered -59.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.98%.

The stock witnessed a -8.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.12%, and is 2.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has around 71300 employees, a market worth around $11.23B and $17.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.73 and Fwd P/E is 16.41. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.95% and -61.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.94M, and float is at 147.05M with Short Float at 3.93%.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walburger Corbin,the company’sInterim CFO. SEC filings show that Walburger Corbin sold 5,248 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $80.80 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17993.0 shares.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that MANNING ROBERT J (Director) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $85.50 per share for $2.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the SWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Link Janet (SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $90.96 for $90960.0. The insider now directly holds 28,260 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK).

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -19.20% down over the past 12 months and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) that is -10.23% lower over the same period.