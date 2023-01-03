These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) is 85.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $6.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBAY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $6.27, the stock is 38.03% and 62.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 93.08% off its SMA200. CBAY registered 90.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.35%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 85.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.14%, and is 25.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.82% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 275.43% and 2.96% from its 52-week high.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.10% this year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.80M, and float is at 80.92M with Short Float at 4.26%.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shah Sujal,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Shah Sujal bought 51,301 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $1.95 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that KIM DENNIS D (Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $3.04 per share for $60800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the CBAY stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 15.08% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -12.26% lower over the same period. Xencor Inc. (XNCR) is -36.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.