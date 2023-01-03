These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) is -37.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.48 and a high of $20.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43%.

Currently trading at $11.83, the stock is 39.60% and 57.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.05 million and changing 13.75% at the moment leaves the stock 72.58% off its SMA200. TGTX registered -38.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 158.86%.

The stock witnessed a 34.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.83%, and is 37.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.84% over the week and 13.69% over the month.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 239.94% and -42.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.00%).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.33M, and float is at 133.34M with Short Float at 15.51%.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEISS MICHAEL S,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that WEISS MICHAEL S sold 30,671 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $18.31 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.99 million shares.

TG Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Power Sean A (CFO, Secretary and Treasurer) sold a total of 9,653 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $18.31 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the TGTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Power Sean A (CFO, Secretary and Treasurer) disposed off 75,312 shares at an average price of $19.20 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 578,136 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) that is trading -20.90% down over the past 12 months and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) that is -76.28% lower over the same period.