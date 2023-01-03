Things appear to be looking up for Bioventus Inc. (BVS)

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) is -81.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $15.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BVS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $2.61, the stock is 5.33% and -31.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -66.75% off its SMA200. BVS registered -81.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.29%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 33.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.71%, and is 3.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.54% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has around 1160 employees, a market worth around $202.90M and $516.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.65. Profit margin for the company is -24.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.18% and -83.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Bioventus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 440.70% this year.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.67M, and float is at 52.26M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bioventus Inc. (BVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by D’Adamio Anthony,the company’sSVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that D’Adamio Anthony sold 16,016 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $11.19 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40132.0 shares.

Bioventus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Nosenzo John (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 65,963 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $11.12 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83932.0 shares of the BVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Pavesio Alessandra (SVP & Chief Science Officer) disposed off 32,997 shares at an average price of $11.17 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 148,309 shares of Bioventus Inc. (BVS).

Bioventus Inc. (BVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.52% up over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -10.61% lower over the same period. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -25.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.