Things appear to be looking up for GoPro Inc. (GPRO)

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is -51.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $11.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $4.98, the stock is -3.14% and -5.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -20.90% off its SMA200. GPRO registered -52.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.43%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.01%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has around 766 employees, a market worth around $763.98M and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.69 and Fwd P/E is 11.14. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.67% and -55.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 607.60% this year.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.82M, and float is at 127.89M with Short Float at 6.21%.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at GoPro Inc. (GPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCGEE BRIAN,the company’sEVP, CFO and COO. SEC filings show that MCGEE BRIAN sold 16,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $5.31 per share for a total of $86197.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

GoPro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Saltman Eve T. (SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec) sold a total of 4,531 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $5.58 per share for $25283.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the GPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, MCGEE BRIAN (EVP, CFO and COO) disposed off 16,098 shares at an average price of $6.74 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 300,610 shares of GoPro Inc. (GPRO).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) that is trading -18.18% down over the past 12 months. Canon Inc. (CAJ) is -11.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.