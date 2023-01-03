Vontier Corporation (VNT) on Track to Reach $22.00 in a Year

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) is -37.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.55 and a high of $31.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.77% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.35% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.33, the stock is 1.70% and 1.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -13.54% off its SMA200. VNT registered -37.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.99%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.68%, and is 4.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $3.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.94. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.80% and -38.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.30% this year.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.20M, and float is at 157.41M with Short Float at 2.06%.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Vontier Corporation (VNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $18.77 per share for a total of $37532.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16850.0 shares.

Vontier Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Aga Anshooman (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $18.52 per share for $18515.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2500.0 shares of the VNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Morelli Mark D (President and CEO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $17.42 for $34840.0. The insider now directly holds 346,424 shares of Vontier Corporation (VNT).