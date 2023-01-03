Wayfair Inc. (W) on Track to Reach $40.00 in a Year

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is -82.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.11 and a high of $197.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The W stock was last observed hovering at around $33.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.48% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -64.45% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.89, the stock is -10.25% and -7.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -42.07% off its SMA200. W registered -82.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.43%.

The stock witnessed a -10.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.04%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 8.78% over the month.

Wayfair Inc. (W) has around 16681 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $12.37B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.00% and -83.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -167.60% this year.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.00M, and float is at 72.78M with Short Float at 32.87%.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Wayfair Inc. (W) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oblak Steve,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Oblak Steve sold 1,631 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $37.97 per share for a total of $61929.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Wayfair Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Netzer Thomas (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 263 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $37.94 per share for $9978.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68596.0 shares of the W stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Schaferkordt Anke (Director) disposed off 12 shares at an average price of $40.30 for $484.0. The insider now directly holds 11,298 shares of Wayfair Inc. (W).

Wayfair Inc. (W): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conn’s Inc. (CONN) that is trading -69.58% down over the past 12 months and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) that is -50.05% lower over the same period. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is -93.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.