WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Is Down -91.50% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) is -91.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $50.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WETG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -42.66% and -62.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 6.32% at the moment leaves the stock -91.91% off its SMA200. WETG registered -94.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.98%.

The stock witnessed a -60.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.02%, and is 30.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.45% over the week and 20.80% over the month.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $62.40M and $12.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.83% and -99.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 92.70% this year.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.77M, and float is at 62.16M with Short Float at 1.91%.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.