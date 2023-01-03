What should you know before buying stock in American Tower Corporation (AMT)

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) is -27.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $178.17 and a high of $294.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMT stock was last observed hovering at around $215.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.88% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.81% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -3.85% lower than the price target low of $204.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $211.86, the stock is -1.13% and 0.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -11.39% off its SMA200. AMT registered -27.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.01%.

The stock witnessed a -4.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.32%, and is 0.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) has around 6378 employees, a market worth around $100.45B and $10.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.63 and Fwd P/E is 45.65. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.91% and -28.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Tower Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.50% this year.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 465.59M, and float is at 464.37M with Short Float at 0.77%.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at American Tower Corporation (AMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Rodney M,the company’sEVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Smith Rodney M sold 1,482 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $222.72 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50680.0 shares.

American Tower Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that REEVE PAMELA D A (Director) sold a total of 3,239 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $213.34 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17473.0 shares of the AMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Meyer Robert Joseph JR (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $219.74 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 26,010 shares of American Tower Corporation (AMT).

American Tower Corporation (AMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) that is trading -34.76% down over the past 12 months and SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) that is -27.86% lower over the same period. Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is -60.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.