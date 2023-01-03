Why Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is -10.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.18 and a high of $38.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JNPR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $31.96, the stock is -0.75% and 2.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 5.33% off its SMA200. JNPR registered -9.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.25%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.36%, and is 1.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has around 10191 employees, a market worth around $10.40B and $5.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.91 and Fwd P/E is 14.10. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.93% and -16.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Juniper Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.90% this year.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.80M, and float is at 320.20M with Short Float at 2.94%.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by rahim rami,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that rahim rami sold 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $31.98 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Juniper Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that rahim rami (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $32.13 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the JNPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, rahim rami (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 6,250 shares at an average price of $32.49 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 794,985 shares of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR).

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -25.12% down over the past 12 months and VMware Inc. (VMW) that is 4.69% higher over the same period. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is -32.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.