Will Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) is -98.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $180.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMBK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69%.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is 11.64% and -25.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 26.54% at the moment leaves the stock -88.80% off its SMA200. EMBK registered -98.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.71%.

The stock witnessed a -20.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.72%, and is 45.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.30% over the week and 11.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 62.87% and -98.17% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -476.80% this year.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.14M, and float is at 17.47M with Short Float at 5.52%.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Data Collective IV, L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Data Collective IV, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $9.64 per share for a total of $96388.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.21 million shares.

Embark Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Data Collective IV, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $11.64 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.2 million shares of the EMBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Data Collective IV, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 122,000 shares at an average price of $0.84 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 3,192,107 shares of Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK).