Will RPC Inc. (RES) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) is 95.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.44 and a high of $12.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RES stock was last observed hovering at around $8.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.22% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.89, the stock is 3.78% and -4.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 2.20% off its SMA200. RES registered 96.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.91%.

The stock witnessed a -4.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.28%, and is 5.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

RPC Inc. (RES) has around 2250 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.15 and Fwd P/E is 7.43. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.23% and -31.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

RPC Inc. (RES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RPC Inc. (RES) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 103.40% this year.

RPC Inc. (RES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.36M, and float is at 77.78M with Short Float at 8.51%.

RPC Inc. (RES) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at RPC Inc. (RES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kreisler Amy Rollins,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kreisler Amy Rollins sold 53,751 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $10.45 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

RPC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Rollins Pam R (Director) sold a total of 53,751 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $10.45 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Rollins Timothy Curtis (Director) disposed off 53,751 shares at an average price of $10.45 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of RPC Inc. (RES).

RPC Inc. (RES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 79.28% up over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is 98.12% higher over the same period. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is 23.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.