Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Is Down -65.18% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is -65.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.74 and a high of $329.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZS stock was last observed hovering at around $111.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $111.90, the stock is -4.55% and -14.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -31.44% off its SMA200. ZS registered -65.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.98%.

The stock witnessed a -16.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.92%, and is 2.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has around 4975 employees, a market worth around $16.13B and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 66.73. Profit margin for the company is -30.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.83% and -66.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.40% this year.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.48M, and float is at 86.47M with Short Float at 8.79%.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Zscaler Inc. (ZS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brown Andrew William Fraser,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Brown Andrew William Fraser bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $108.78 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23250.0 shares.

Zscaler Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Chaudhry Jagtar Singh (CEO & Chairman) sold a total of 1,262 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $114.14 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the ZS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Rajic Dali (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 7,113 shares at an average price of $114.14 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 296,820 shares of Zscaler Inc. (ZS).