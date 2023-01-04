Analysts suggest Carvana Co. (CVNA) could spike 89.71% in a year

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) is -2.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $240.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVNA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.71% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -363.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.63, the stock is -6.54% and -44.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.63 million and changing -2.32% at the moment leaves the stock -87.65% off its SMA200. CVNA registered -98.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.21%.

The stock witnessed a -43.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.42%, and is 14.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.35% over the week and 16.23% over the month.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $820.90M and $14.52B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.42% and -98.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carvana Co. (CVNA) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 22 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carvana Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.86M, and float is at 95.72M with Short Float at 52.37%.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Carvana Co. (CVNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Taira Thomas,the company’sPresident, Special Projects. SEC filings show that Taira Thomas bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $6.86 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77518.0 shares.

Carvana Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that GILL DANIEL J. (Chief Product Officer) bought a total of 133,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $7.62 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the CVNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, SULLIVAN GREGORY B (Director) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $80000.0. The insider now directly holds 17,392 shares of Carvana Co. (CVNA).

Carvana Co. (CVNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CarMax Inc. (KMX) that is trading -53.44% down over the past 12 months and KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) that is -15.49% lower over the same period. Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -98.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.