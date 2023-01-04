Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -5.96% Change This Year

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) is -5.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $2.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARDX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -34.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.68, the stock is 29.06% and 52.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.93 million and changing -5.96% at the moment leaves the stock 138.93% off its SMA200. ARDX registered 137.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 351.18%.

The stock witnessed a 53.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 125.21%, and is 11.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.68% over the week and 10.57% over the month.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $446.01M and $9.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 446.72% and -6.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-134.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.20% this year.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.46M, and float is at 182.87M with Short Float at 5.75%.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRAMMER ELIZABETH A. SEC filings show that GRAMMER ELIZABETH A sold 1,242 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $1.95 per share for a total of $2421.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Ardelyx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that RAAB MICHAEL (President & CEO) sold a total of 6,219 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $1.95 per share for $12120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the ARDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Williams Laura A (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 1,241 shares at an average price of $1.95 for $2419.0. The insider now directly holds 244,200 shares of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 19.02% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -1.67% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -22.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.