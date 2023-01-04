Are we looking at the next big move in ConocoPhillips (COP)?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is -4.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.48 and a high of $137.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COP stock was last observed hovering at around $118.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.88% off its average median price target of $141.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.26% off the consensus price target high of $167.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -8.77% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.12, the stock is -0.89% and -7.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.38 million and changing -4.14% at the moment leaves the stock 6.84% off its SMA200. COP registered 61.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.42%.

The stock witnessed a -7.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.51%, and is -3.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

ConocoPhillips (COP) has around 9400 employees, a market worth around $139.03B and $75.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.12 and Fwd P/E is 8.75. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.82% and -17.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

ConocoPhillips (COP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ConocoPhillips (COP) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ConocoPhillips is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 342.80% this year.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.27B, and float is at 1.22B with Short Float at 0.77%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at ConocoPhillips (COP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEACH TIMOTHY A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LEACH TIMOTHY A sold 4,860 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $112.58 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

ConocoPhillips disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Olds Nicholas G (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 10,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $134.90 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the COP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Rose Kelly Brunetti (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 2,374 shares at an average price of $135.63 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of ConocoPhillips (COP).

ConocoPhillips (COP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 74.06% higher over the past 12 months. Chevron Corporation (CVX) is 48.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.