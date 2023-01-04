Blackstone Inc. (BX) up 2.61% since start of the year

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is 2.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.72 and a high of $138.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $74.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.94%.

Currently trading at $76.13, the stock is -1.56% and -11.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.36 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -22.49% off its SMA200. BX registered -40.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.71%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.62%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has around 3795 employees, a market worth around $93.05B and $12.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.49 and Fwd P/E is 14.86. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.15% and -44.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (69.00%).

Blackstone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 442.50% this year.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 742.35M, and float is at 696.24M with Short Float at 2.86%.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $50.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83109.0 shares.

Blackstone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Porat Ruth (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $83.55 per share for $1.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 12,154,671 shares at an average price of $7.46 for $90.67 million. The insider now directly holds 295 shares of Blackstone Inc. (BX).