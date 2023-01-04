Check out this: Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) could be on the verge of a big rally

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is 0.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.88 and a high of $112.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRK stock was last observed hovering at around $110.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.67% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -11.14% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.14, the stock is 0.70% and 5.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.06 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 19.93% off its SMA200. MRK registered 45.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.97%.

The stock witnessed a 1.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.94%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) has around 68000 employees, a market worth around $281.45B and $58.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.41 and Fwd P/E is 14.75. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.51% and -1.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Merck & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 173.50% this year.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 2.53B with Short Float at 0.81%.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MIZELL STEVEN,the company’sEVP, Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that MIZELL STEVEN sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $101.42 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32144.0 shares.

Merck & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Oosthuizen Johannes Jacobus (President, U.S. Market) sold a total of 1,795 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $103.21 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16731.0 shares of the MRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Davis Robert M (CEO & President) disposed off 167,613 shares at an average price of $102.44 for $17.17 million. The insider now directly holds 247,593 shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 4.16% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -13.19% lower over the same period.