GROV Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Now

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is 7.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GROV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 78.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.43, the stock is 14.63% and -47.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.69 million and changing 7.77% at the moment leaves the stock -91.84% off its SMA200. GROV registered -95.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.83%.

The stock witnessed a -31.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.63%, and is 79.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.42% over the week and 24.04% over the month.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $53.67M and $334.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.91% and -96.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.40%).

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.10% this year.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.22M, and float is at 60.04M with Short Float at 0.82%.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sculptor Capital Management, I,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $0.54 per share for a total of $10800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.78 million shares.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Cleary Kevin Michael (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $0.59 per share for $58740.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the GROV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Sculptor Capital Management, I (10% Owner) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.56 for $14000.0. The insider now directly holds 8,803,986 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV).