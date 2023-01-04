Halliburton Company (HAL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is -4.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.61 and a high of $43.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HAL stock was last observed hovering at around $39.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.69% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.26% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -7.6% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.66, the stock is 1.85% and 2.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.93 million and changing -4.29% at the moment leaves the stock 11.02% off its SMA200. HAL registered 64.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.36%.

The stock witnessed a -0.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.76%, and is -3.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Halliburton Company (HAL) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $33.78B and $18.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.51 and Fwd P/E is 12.84. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.56% and -14.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Halliburton Company (HAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Halliburton Company (HAL) is a “Buy”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Halliburton Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.90% this year.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 908.00M, and float is at 905.37M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Halliburton Company (HAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carre Eric,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Carre Eric sold 6,513 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $37.50 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Halliburton Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Beckwith Van H. (EVP, Secretary and CLO) sold a total of 9,006 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $37.75 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the HAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Beckwith Van H. (EVP, Secretary and CLO) disposed off 11,044 shares at an average price of $39.50 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 249,291 shares of Halliburton Company (HAL).

Halliburton Company (HAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ConocoPhillips (COP) that is trading 61.69% up over the past 12 months and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 71.95% higher over the same period. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is 37.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.