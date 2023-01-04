Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -72.0% Upside

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) is 342.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HZN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -72.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -72.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.72, the stock is 211.06% and 188.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.43 million and changing 342.39% at the moment leaves the stock -13.46% off its SMA200. HZN registered -78.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.50%.

The stock witnessed a 169.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.01%, and is 201.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.41% over the week and 16.41% over the month.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $50.84M and $675.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 473.33% and -80.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Horizon Global Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.68M, and float is at 25.39M with Short Float at 0.24%.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Corre Partners Management, LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Corre Partners Management, LLC bought 2,505 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $2.35 per share for a total of $5887.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.44 million shares.

Horizon Global Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Barrett John Frederick (Director) bought a total of 2,505 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $2.35 per share for $5887.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.44 million shares of the HZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Corre Partners Management, LLC (Director) acquired 2,891 shares at an average price of $2.35 for $6794.0. The insider now directly holds 2,439,719 shares of Horizon Global Corporation (HZN).

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) that is trading -31.46% down over the past 12 months and LKQ Corporation (LKQ) that is -10.28% lower over the same period.