HP Inc. (HPQ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is -0.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.08 and a high of $41.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $26.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $26.75, the stock is -3.13% and -5.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.43 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -16.44% off its SMA200. HPQ registered -28.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.19%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.32%, and is -0.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

HP Inc. (HPQ) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $26.44B and $62.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.88 and Fwd P/E is 7.30. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.11% and -35.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.80% this year.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 996.00M, and float is at 970.20M with Short Float at 3.72%.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at HP Inc. (HPQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McQuarrie David P.,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that McQuarrie David P. sold 20,609 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $26.64 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4551.0 shares.

HP Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Banerji Shumeet (Director) sold a total of 17,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $29.53 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46708.0 shares of the HPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Tran Tuan (Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions) disposed off 54,115 shares at an average price of $28.33 for $1.53 million. The insider now directly holds 61,465 shares of HP Inc. (HPQ).

HP Inc. (HPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -29.57% down over the past 12 months and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) that is -27.19% lower over the same period.