Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) is 11.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $7.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZEV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 31.67% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is -11.96% and -51.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.7 million and changing 11.87% at the moment leaves the stock -85.17% off its SMA200. ZEV registered -93.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.81%.

The stock witnessed a -33.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.20%, and is 23.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.81% over the week and 14.79% over the month.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) has around 205 employees, a market worth around $32.85M and $24.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.74. Distance from 52-week low is 41.04% and -94.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.00%).

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lightning eMotors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.90% this year.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.75M, and float is at 42.29M with Short Float at 17.05%.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosella Holdings Ltd,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Rosella Holdings Ltd sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $1.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.57 million shares.

Lightning eMotors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Rosella Holdings Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 570,563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $2.10 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.87 million shares of the ZEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Rosella Holdings Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 466,574 shares at an average price of $2.52 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 9,442,466 shares of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV).