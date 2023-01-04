Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is 0.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $162.71 and a high of $614.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NFLX stock was last observed hovering at around $294.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $294.95, the stock is -2.11% and 0.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.65 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 18.47% off its SMA200. NFLX registered -51.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.68%.

The stock witnessed a -6.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.39%, and is -0.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has around 11300 employees, a market worth around $129.59B and $31.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.81 and Fwd P/E is 28.13. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.27% and -51.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.30% this year.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 444.88M, and float is at 438.60M with Short Float at 2.63%.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Netflix Inc. (NFLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HASTINGS REED,the company’sCo-CEO. SEC filings show that HASTINGS REED bought 4,540 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $375.97 per share for a total of $1.71 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.16 million shares.

Netflix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that HASTINGS REED (Co-CEO) bought a total of 46,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $390.08 per share for $18.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.15 million shares of the NFLX stock.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -29.57% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -42.56% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -29.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.