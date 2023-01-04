Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) – The 37.54% Upside Potential Remains

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is 2.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $40.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $7.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.4% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -62.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.12, the stock is -23.83% and -18.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.61 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -36.43% off its SMA200. PTON registered -77.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.00%.

The stock witnessed a -31.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.70%, and is -8.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has around 6195 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $3.39B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -84.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.92% and -79.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.80%).

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 339.01M, and float is at 310.65M with Short Float at 13.98%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cotter Jennifer Cunningham,the company’sChief Content Officer. SEC filings show that Cotter Jennifer Cunningham sold 530 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $11.01 per share for a total of $5835.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39239.0 shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Cotter Jennifer Cunningham (Chief Content Officer) sold a total of 15,332 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $11.12 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39769.0 shares of the PTON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Cortese Thomas (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 11,445 shares at an average price of $11.17 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 18,719 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -29.57% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -28.75% lower over the same period. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -17.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.