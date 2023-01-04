Positives for Zillow Group Inc. (Z) as stock gains in recent trading

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) is 4.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.14 and a high of $65.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The Z stock was last observed hovering at around $32.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.23% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -53.09% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.68, the stock is -3.62% and -1.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.13 million and changing 4.56% at the moment leaves the stock -8.83% off its SMA200. Z registered -47.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.96%.

The stock witnessed a -12.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.25%, and is 1.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has around 5830 employees, a market worth around $7.94B and $8.07B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.54. Distance from 52-week low is 28.84% and -48.88% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 425.50% this year.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.31M, and float is at 156.68M with Short Float at 15.29%.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Zillow Group Inc. (Z) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rock Jennifer,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Rock Jennifer sold 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $38.34 per share for a total of $99671.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62161.0 shares.

Zillow Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Daimler Susan (President of Zillow) sold a total of 3,295 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $35.96 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18105.0 shares of the Z stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Daimler Susan (President of Zillow) disposed off 4,375 shares at an average price of $35.99 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 32,589 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (Z).

Zillow Group Inc. (Z): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -71.44% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is -12.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.