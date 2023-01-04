Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) is 1.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.34 and a high of $256.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRM stock was last observed hovering at around $132.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.19% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.52% off the consensus price target high of $310.00 offered by 51 analysts, but current levels are -12.32% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.78, the stock is 2.25% and -7.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.09 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -19.20% off its SMA200. CRM registered -46.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.73%.

The stock witnessed a -8.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.87%, and is 4.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) has around 73541 employees, a market worth around $134.73B and $30.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 486.57 and Fwd P/E is 23.84. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.68% and -47.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is a “Overweight”. 51 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 37 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Salesforce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.30% this year.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 997.00M, and float is at 967.51M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Insider Activity

A total of 630 insider transactions have happened at Salesforce Inc. (CRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 491 and purchases happening 139 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harris Parker,the company’sCo-Founder and CTO. SEC filings show that Harris Parker sold 973 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $128.55 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96117.0 shares.

Salesforce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Hyder Brent (President/Chief People Officer) sold a total of 292 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $128.55 per share for $37536.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6305.0 shares of the CRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Millham Brian (President and COO) disposed off 976 shares at an average price of $128.55 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 7,967 shares of Salesforce Inc. (CRM).

Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -28.76% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -38.00% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -38.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.