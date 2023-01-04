Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 5.45% Upside

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is -1.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.64 and a high of $31.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SJR stock was last observed hovering at around $28.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $29.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.45% off the consensus price target high of $29.89 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 4.46% higher than the price target low of $29.58 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.26, the stock is 5.38% and 6.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.27 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 3.11% off its SMA200. SJR registered -6.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.58%.

The stock witnessed a 2.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.72%, and is 7.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.21% over the month.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $12.99B and $4.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.10 and Fwd P/E is 24.15. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.54% and -10.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shaw Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/12/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 499.00M, and float is at 464.48M with Short Float at -.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 69 times.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -51.04% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 0.62% higher over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -1.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.