SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) is -25.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOUN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 40.45% higher than the price target low of $2.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is 11.70% and -23.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.36 million and changing -25.99% at the moment leaves the stock -63.72% off its SMA200. SOUN registered a loss of -57.33% in past 6-months.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.78%, and is 31.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.93% over the week and 16.22% over the month.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has around 392 employees, a market worth around $150.91M and $27.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.86% and -92.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.01M, and float is at 119.85M with Short Float at 2.55%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 3,385 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $3385.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.07 million shares.

SoundHound AI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that HOM JAMES MING (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 661,192 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $1.25 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the SOUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 46,213 shares at an average price of $1.59 for $73483.0. The insider now directly holds 1,077,501 shares of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN).