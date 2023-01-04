Teck Resources Limited (TECK) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is -3.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.72 and a high of $45.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TECK stock was last observed hovering at around $37.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $40.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.64% off the consensus price target high of $49.22 offered by analysts, but current levels are -9.94% lower than the price target low of $33.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.60, the stock is -2.36% and 4.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.49 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 3.94% off its SMA200. TECK registered 28.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.24%.

The stock witnessed a -3.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.49%, and is -4.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $18.87B and $14.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.97 and Fwd P/E is 8.08. Profit margin for the company is 22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.06% and -20.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Teck Resources Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 428.30% this year.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 522.40M, and float is at 504.84M with Short Float at 2.67%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -8.34% down over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is 19.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.