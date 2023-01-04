The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Is Up 0.17% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is 0.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.73 and a high of $44.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KHC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.78% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -13.28% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.78, the stock is 1.60% and 5.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.72 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 6.24% off its SMA200. KHC registered 13.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.98%.

The stock witnessed a 3.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.08%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $49.92B and $25.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.55 and Fwd P/E is 14.80. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.60% and -9.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Kraft Heinz Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 180.70% this year.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.23B, and float is at 781.63M with Short Float at 1.70%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lima Marcos Eloi,the company’sEVP & Glb Chief Procurement Of. SEC filings show that Lima Marcos Eloi sold 23,939 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

The Kraft Heinz Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that La Lande Rashida (EVP, Global GC & CSCAO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $38.36 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the KHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Garlati Vince (VP, Global Controller (PAO)) disposed off 19,938 shares at an average price of $38.43 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 94,843 shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC).

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading 6.32% up over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 3.28% higher over the same period. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is -0.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.