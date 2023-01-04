The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) is -12.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $12.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REAL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -9.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is -19.65% and -24.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.79 million and changing -12.80% at the moment leaves the stock -64.19% off its SMA200. REAL registered -90.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.65%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -32.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.31%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.46% over the week and 12.00% over the month.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has around 3355 employees, a market worth around $107.78M and $589.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.81% and -91.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.00%).

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The RealReal Inc. (REAL) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The RealReal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.70% this year.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.70M, and float is at 94.75M with Short Float at 11.19%.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at The RealReal Inc. (REAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sahi Levesque Rati,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Sahi Levesque Rati sold 14,054 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $1.38 per share for a total of $19395.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

The RealReal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that Suko Todd A (Chief Legal Officer and Secret) sold a total of 11,174 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $1.47 per share for $16459.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the REAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Lo Steve Ming (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 8,196 shares at an average price of $1.47 for $12072.0. The insider now directly holds 269,060 shares of The RealReal Inc. (REAL).

The RealReal Inc. (REAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -48.52% down over the past 12 months and Moelis & Company (MC) that is -37.66% lower over the same period. JD.com Inc. (JD) is -15.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.