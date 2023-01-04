Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is -5.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $5.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -23.43% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.32, the stock is 1.73% and 5.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.23 million and changing -5.26% at the moment leaves the stock 15.34% off its SMA200. RIG registered 56.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.71%.

The stock witnessed a 6.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.80%, and is -7.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has around 5530 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $2.59B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.21% and -22.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.80% this year.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 714.00M, and float is at 669.76M with Short Float at 18.41%.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Transocean Ltd. (RIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEATON CHAD C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DEATON CHAD C bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $4.07 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Transocean Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that CHANG VANESSA C L (Director) bought a total of 12,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $3.21 per share for $39483.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49200.0 shares of the RIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Mohn Frederik Wilhelm (Director) acquired 2,000,000 shares at an average price of $3.75 for $7.5 million. The insider now directly holds 82,636,646 shares of Transocean Ltd. (RIG).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading 75.08% up over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is 85.80% higher over the same period. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is 95.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.