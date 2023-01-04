VICI Properties Inc. (VICI): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:VICI Stock Is Going Next

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is -2.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.23 and a high of $35.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VICI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.98% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 0.78% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.75, the stock is -4.62% and -2.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.71 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 1.26% off its SMA200. VICI registered 5.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.42%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.96%, and is -2.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $31.68B and $2.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.67 and Fwd P/E is 13.25. Profit margin for the company is 35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.04% and -11.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 997.37M, and float is at 993.49M with Short Float at 3.86%.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rumbolz Michael D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rumbolz Michael D bought 1,725 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $26.89 per share for a total of $46385.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1725.0 shares.

VICI Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Rumbolz Michael D (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $26.88 per share for $53760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60286.0 shares of the VICI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Wasserman Gabriel (Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 88 shares at an average price of $29.19 for $2569.0. The insider now directly holds 13,501 shares of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI).