Vistra Corp. (VST) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) is -4.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.26 and a high of $27.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VST stock was last observed hovering at around $23.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.37% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 23.21% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.27, the stock is -6.70% and -4.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing -4.01% at the moment leaves the stock -6.96% off its SMA200. VST registered -2.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.82%.

The stock witnessed a -9.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.73%, and is -6.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Vistra Corp. (VST) has around 5060 employees, a market worth around $9.19B and $13.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.38. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.93% and -18.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

Vistra Corp. (VST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vistra Corp. (VST) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vistra Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -304.00% this year.

Vistra Corp. (VST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 413.76M, and float is at 396.37M with Short Float at 1.49%.

Vistra Corp. (VST) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Vistra Corp. (VST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN,the company’s. SEC filings show that BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN sold 970,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $24.53 per share for a total of $23.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.31 million shares.

Vistra Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN () sold a total of 970,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $24.53 per share for $23.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.31 million shares of the VST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN () disposed off 2,135,176 shares at an average price of $24.09 for $51.44 million. The insider now directly holds 13,281,712 shares of Vistra Corp. (VST).

Vistra Corp. (VST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -10.21% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 4.84% higher over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 6.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.