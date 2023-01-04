What should you know before buying stock in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is 2.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.24 and a high of $36.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BEN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.44% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -42.74% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.12, the stock is 1.71% and 6.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock 6.30% off its SMA200. BEN registered -19.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.85%.

The stock witnessed a -0.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.86%, and is 1.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $13.78B and $8.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.73 and Fwd P/E is 9.98. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.01% and -25.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franklin Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 487.50M, and float is at 282.50M with Short Float at 7.35%.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC,the company’sAffiliate of Investment Adv. SEC filings show that FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC bought 10,134 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $4.21 per share for a total of $42641.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.99 million shares.

Franklin Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC (Affiliate of Investment Adv.) bought a total of 44,574 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $4.24 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.98 million shares of the BEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC (Affiliate of Investment Adv.) acquired 40,694 shares at an average price of $4.17 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 9,935,879 shares of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN).

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackRock Inc. (BLK) that is trading -22.23% down over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is -9.50% lower over the same period. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is -20.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.