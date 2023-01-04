Will Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is -5.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $15.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.54% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is -14.80% and -37.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.14 million and changing -5.17% at the moment leaves the stock -76.79% off its SMA200. OPEN registered -92.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.89%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -40.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.97%, and is 7.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.06% over the week and 12.94% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 2816 employees, a market worth around $679.54M and $16.53B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.96% and -92.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.80% this year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 629.53M, and float is at 537.71M with Short Float at 15.03%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morillo Daniel,the company’sChief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Morillo Daniel sold 77,827 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $1.22 per share for a total of $94747.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.58 million shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Morillo Daniel (Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 54,858 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $1.32 per share for $72424.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.66 million shares of the OPEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Schwartz Christina () disposed off 2,148 shares at an average price of $1.26 for $2702.0. The insider now directly holds 584,910 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN).