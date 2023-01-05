A peek at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): Who has invested in It?

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) is 3.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.73 and a high of $109.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $100.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.31% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.54% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -44.49% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.92, the stock is 2.16% and 11.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing 6.27% at the moment leaves the stock 22.55% off its SMA200. BMRN registered 19.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.74%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.62%, and is 4.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has around 3045 employees, a market worth around $19.67B and $2.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 270.68 and Fwd P/E is 74.35. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.17% and -2.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 288.60% this year

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.60M, and float is at 184.48M with Short Float at 5.71%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $106.89 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Mueller Brian (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $107.50 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27746.0 shares of the BMRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Mueller Brian (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,001 shares at an average price of $104.50 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 27,746 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -11.51% lower over the past 12 months.