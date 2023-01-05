A peek at bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE): Who has invested in It?

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) is 9.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $10.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLUE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -153.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.61, the stock is 1.23% and 6.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 9.65% at the moment leaves the stock 37.74% off its SMA200. BLUE registered -26.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.88%.

The stock witnessed a -10.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.08%, and is 11.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has around 518 employees, a market worth around $627.29M and $5.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 165.62% and -29.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-157.90%).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

bluebird bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.91M, and float is at 81.95M with Short Float at 22.52%.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Obenshain Andrew, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Obenshain Andrew sold 1,263 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $6.41 per share for a total of $8101.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

bluebird bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Colvin Richard A (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 218 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $6.41 per share for $1398.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74788.0 shares of the BLUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Cole Jason (Chief Strategy & Financial Off) disposed off 14,194 shares at an average price of $5.53 for $78473.0. The insider now directly holds 189,546 shares of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -57.48% down over the past 12 months and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is 20.40% higher over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -3.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.