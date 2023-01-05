A peek at Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK): Who has invested in It?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is 1.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.28 and a high of $19.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNK stock was last observed hovering at around $8.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.28% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 2.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.77, the stock is -16.47% and -22.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing 4.16% at the moment leaves the stock -38.95% off its SMA200. CNK registered -48.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.27%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -36.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.00%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.96% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has around 7480 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $2.52B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.64. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.92% and -55.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.20% this year

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.40M, and float is at 108.30M with Short Float at 21.52%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SENIOR ENRIQUE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SENIOR ENRIQUE sold 35,054 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $12.47 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46609.0 shares.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) that is trading -74.90% down over the past 12 months and The Marcus Corporation (MCS) that is -19.63% lower over the same period. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -26.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.